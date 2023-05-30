Minnesota governor signs bill legalizing recreational marijuana starting in August
Minnesota’s governor has legalized recreational marijuana for people over 21 starting in August. Democratic Gov. Tim Walz signed the bill on Tuesday, making Minnesota the 23rd state to legalize the drug. Former Gov. Jesse Ventura spoke at the signing ceremony.…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Gov. Tony Evers says the state is bracing for having to return federal pandemic funding...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 30, 2023 at 10:12 PM
The agreement between President Biden and Speaker McCarthy to suspend the debt ceiling includes clawing back about $30 billion in unspent relief.
-
'Can't say I'm happy': Wisconsin congressional delegation largely on the fence about...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 30, 2023 at 10:10 PM
Wisconsin's votes remain uncertain on a deal to avoid a federal government default by lifting the U.S. debt ceiling.
-
Green Bay man sentenced to life in prison for homicide, mutilating a corpse in 2021 case
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 30, 2023 at 9:27 PM
The body of Jason Mendez-Ramos was found early on Sept. 27, 2021, in northwest corner of Cofrin Memorial Arboretum in Green Bay.
-
Wisconsin just celebrated 175 years as a state. Here are some key historical facts you...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 30, 2023 at 8:03 PM
Do you know your Wisconsin state history? Here's a look back at key moments from 1848 and earlier.
-
Do I need to be worried about Wisconsin's air quality alert? It depends.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 30, 2023 at 7:23 PM
An air quality alert has been issued for much of Wisconsin again. What that means for you.
-
Brown County Jail is housing 28 inmates a day in Oconto County. Here's why.
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 30, 2023 at 6:52 PM
Shortage of 26 corrections officers, few lawyers doing public defender work combine to reduce capacity at Brown County Jail.
-
3 GOP lawmakers make a new attempt to amend Wisconsin's 1849 abortion law to exempt...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 30, 2023 at 6:37 PM
Republican lawmakers are again attempting to exempt pregnancy complications from the state's near-total abortion ban.
-
Minnesota marijuana bill becomes law, leaving Wisconsin encircled by legal weed. What...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on May 30, 2023 at 6:37 PM
Minnesota became the 23rd state to legalize recreational marijuana, joining Michigan and Illinois in nearly landlocking the Dairy State in legal weed.
-
Amberg man found dead at home Monday night, Marinette County deputies say
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 30, 2023 at 6:16 PM
A woman was arrested after Marinette County deputies respond to report of shooting in town of Amberg on Monday night.
