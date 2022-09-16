Minnesota governor rolls out plan to fight climate change
Democratic Gov. Tim Walz has rolled out a framework for fighting climate change that shows his proposed direction on the environment if he wins a second term. It’s a sweeping plan that would slash carbon emissions and speed the switchover…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
From an Irish pub to Thai cuisine, De Pere's Ennis Inn to get a remodel and name change...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 16, 2022 at 9:43 PM
With new ownership, the Ennis Inn Hotel and Pub will be remodeled and change name.
-
Wisconsin DOJ replaces Republicans with local district attorneys in abortion lawsuit
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 16, 2022 at 9:00 PM
The replacement came to avoid delays after Republicans sought to dismiss the lawsuit, claiming they aren't the correct defendants.
-
Wisconsin DOJ: 61-Year-Old Man Shot To Death By Deputy Was Armed
by WRJC WebMaster on September 16, 2022 at 5:46 PM
-
Tomah Business Man Indicted on Fraud Charges
by WRJC WebMaster on September 16, 2022 at 5:46 PM
-
Passport to Healthier Living with Diabetes
by WRJC WebMaster on September 16, 2022 at 5:45 PM
-
Miller, LaVera Viola age 95 of Kendall
by WRJC WebMaster on September 16, 2022 at 5:01 PM
-
Fact check: Democrats' Green energy policies didn't cause record prices at gas pumps
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 16, 2022 at 3:30 PM
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson says "Democrats' radical green energy policies caused record gas prices. "
-
Local Prep Scores from Thursday 9/15
by WRJC WebMaster on September 16, 2022 at 1:51 PM
-
Mauston Soccer Routes Nekoosa 6-1
by WRJC WebMaster on September 16, 2022 at 1:50 PM
