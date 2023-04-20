Minnesota Gov. Walz draws sharp contrasts with red states
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is drawing stark contrasts between his state and Republican-led states. He used his State of the State speech Wednesday night to highlight how he and his fellow Democrats have used their new control over state government…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
'I have a bobcat in my car': Watch as officials rescue bobcat stuck behind the grille of...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 20, 2023 at 1:15 AM
"All in a day's work at the Portage County Sheriff's Office and the Wisconsin DNR," Sheriff Mike Lukas said.
-
Man identified in fatal SUV crash in Door County
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 19, 2023 at 11:24 PM
An autopsy was conducted on the 32-year-old Mexican national who worked for a local dairy farm, but results are not yet available.
-
Gillett's Kacmarek is a finalist for WIAA Statewide Scholar Athlete Award
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 19, 2023 at 11:17 PM
Gillett High School senior Carleigh Kaczmarek is a finalist for the 2023 WIAA's Statewide Scholar Athlete Award.
-
Judge in Green Bay decapitation case will not move Schabusiness homicide trial out of...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 19, 2023 at 10:06 PM
Defense lawyer Christopher Froelich argued that publicity made it impossible for Schabusiness to get an impartial jury. Judge Thomas Walsh disagreed.
-
Reedsburg Man Arrested after Threatening Police with a Knife
by WRJC WebMaster on April 19, 2023 at 6:16 PM
-
Vote for the Best of the Bay Community's Choice Awards now!
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 19, 2023 at 4:54 PM
Vote Now!
-
Many kids missed dental care during the pandemic. Luckily, these dentists visit schools...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on April 19, 2023 at 2:39 PM
Tri-County Dental, a volunteer-driven dental clinic, offers free dental care to students in the Fox Valley.
-
Green Bay Schools Facilities Task Force finalizes recommendations for 12 building closures
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 19, 2023 at 1:47 PM
The Facilities Task Force will make its recommendations in May to the school board, which will decide on school closures over the summer.
-
Major health systems across Wisconsin, with the exception of UW Health, make masks...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 19, 2023 at 1:28 AM
The changes are the result of consistently low COVID transmission rates and the end of the respiratory viral season.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.