Minnesota GOP governor candidate amends position on abortion
Minnesota Republican governor candidate Scott Jensen says he supports abortions for victims of rape and incest, altering his stance from previous comments he describe as clumsy. Jensen told Minnesota Public Radio in May that he didn’t support exceptions for rape…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Wisconsin U.S. Senate election updates: Alex Lasry ad targets Ron Johnson
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 30, 2022 at 3:38 PM
Wisconsin's race for U.S. Senate will be one of the most hotly contested elections in the country this fall. Here are the latest developments.
Packers training camp schedule includes 12 practices open to the public, including Family...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 30, 2022 at 12:21 AM
The Green Bay Packers will hold 12 open practices, including Family Night, during training camp this year.
Sarah Godlewski withdraws from Wisconsin U.S. Senate Democratic primary, clearing path...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 29, 2022 at 10:33 PM
Sarah Godlewski's withdrawal clears the field for the presumptive nominee, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, ahead of the Aug. 9 primary.
6 people have been infected with salmonella from shelled peas bought at Wisconsin farmers...
by Fond du Lac Reporter on July 29, 2022 at 10:20 PM
Anyone who purchased shelled peas from Green Bean Farm Market or Green Valley Acres Farm since July 1 is advised to throw them away.
With Rep. Tauchen retiring, six candidates will meet in Republican primary in Assembly...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 29, 2022 at 9:44 PM
Candidates represent a range of ages, occupations and hometowns. Each hopes to win GOP nomination to succeed Tauchen, who has served since 2007
More than 10 million COVID vaccine doses have been administered in Wisconsin
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 29, 2022 at 9:17 PM
Throughout July, the total number of vaccine doses administered per week has increased on a weekly basis starting July 3.
Godlewski out of Senate race, endorses Barnes
by Bob Hague on July 29, 2022 at 8:37 PM
State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski is ending her U.S. Senate campaign and endorsing Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes. At a Friday press conference with Godlewski in Fitchberg, Barnes said the Democratic primary has made him a better candidate. […]
Wisconsin to receive a limited supply of monkeypox vaccine, plans to prioritize the...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 29, 2022 at 8:08 PM
The state is prioritizing doses for residents who've been exposed to the virus and men who have had multiple male sexual partners in the last 2 weeks.
Already voted for a candidate who dropped out? Here's how you can change your vote.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 29, 2022 at 6:26 PM
If you or someone you know already voted for a candidate who is no longer running, it's not too late to void your ballot and change your choice.
