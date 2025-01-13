Minnesota earns 1st women's AP Top 25 ranking since 2019. UCLA, South Carolina, Notre Dame still 1-3

Minnesota is off to its best start in 17 games and earned its first ranking since 2019, coming into The Associated Press women’s basketball poll at No. 24. The Golden Gophers have won 16 of their first 17 contests, with…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.