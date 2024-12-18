Minnesota deputies saw 250 animals suffering at purported rescue. Weeks later, only 70 were left

Minnesota officials this month went to a purported rescue facility to remove more than 250 animals living in crates caked with excrement. They found a pile of ashes and animal bones. Only 70 animals escaped alive. The two owners have…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com



