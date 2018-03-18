Minnesota birth center offers alternative to hospital
ST. PETER, Minn. (AP) — When Marie MacPherson was pregnant with her fifth child, she and her husband Ryan MacPherson started looking for a non-hospital setting to give birth.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Cirque du Soleil performer dies after fall at Florida show9 hours ago
- Death penalty for drug traffickers part of Trump opioid plan9 hours ago
- Wisconsin is top in nation for fatal crashes involving elderly drivers9 hours ago
- Police: Suspect accused of fatally stabbing 2 men was drunk10 hours ago
- Pet owners are reminded to start flea and tick prevention13 hours ago
- Local band How Bout No is on the rise after EP recording13 hours ago
- Gallagher sees positives in youth activism movement14 hours ago
- 80-year-old woman scammed out of $20,000 in Davenport15 hours ago
- Milwaukee man dies in car crash, fire after shot fired15 hours ago
- Olson-Hall, Judith Avis, age 75 of Ripon formerly of Friendship21 hours ago
- McCaffery, Bernard James “Bernie”, age 77 of New Lisbon21 hours ago
- Gottschalk, Vern R., age 79 of Coloma21 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.