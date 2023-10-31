Minnesota appeals court protects felon voting rights after finding a lower court judge overstepped

A Minnesota appeals court has stepped in to protect voting rights recently granted to felons under a new law. A judge last month declared unconstitutional the new state law restoring voting rights for convicted felons after they complete any prison…
