Minnesota announces restrictions on using herbicide dicamba
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota has announced restrictions on the use of the herbicide dicamba for 2018 in response to complaints by soybean growers across the country that it harmed their crops this year.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
