Minneapolis police officer killed while responding to a shooting call is remembered as a hero

A Minneapolis police officer who was killed by a man he was trying to help at the site of a shooting is being memorialized as someone who exemplified the type of public servant the city’s police force has been trying…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.