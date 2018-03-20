Minneapolis officer charged in shooting of Australian woman
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed an unarmed Australian woman in July was booked into jail Tuesday on charges of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
