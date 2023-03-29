Minneapolis council to discuss post-Floyd policing lawsuit
The Minneapolis City Council is set to hold a special meeting to discuss a potential settlement in a lawsuit filed by the Minnesota Department of Human Rights over the city’s policing practices after the murder of George Floyd. City and…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Algoma man, 36, dies after semi truck overturns on rural Manitowoc County highway
by Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on March 29, 2023 at 10:47 PM
The incident happened after the semi truck entered a ditch on County Trunk Highway V and overturned on its cab.
-
Wisconsin polka legend Alvin Styczynski of Pulaski dies
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 29, 2023 at 8:33 PM
Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday and 9 to 11 a.m. Monday at Assumption B.V.M. Church, 119 E. Pulaski St., Pulaski.
-
New Wisconsin county health rankings released
by Bob Hague on March 29, 2023 at 8:32 PM
New rankings show the healthiest and least healthy counties in Wisconsin. Ozaukee County ranks the healthiest and Menominee the least healthy, according to new County Health Rankings & Roadmaps data from the University of Wisconsin Population […]
-
Here's your Green Bay-area voters guide to the Wisconsin spring election
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 29, 2023 at 7:47 PM
The election will take place on Tuesday, April 4, and the polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
-
Two Chicago men arrested for check thefts from Brown County businesses, may be linked to...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on March 29, 2023 at 6:34 PM
Authorities believe the two suspects may be part of a larger pattern of mail thefts throughout Wisconsin and Illinois.
-
Western Technical College announces Student Ambassador Zander Barr of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on March 29, 2023 at 6:05 PM
-
Juneau County Jail Roster 3-29
by WRJC WebMaster on March 29, 2023 at 6:04 PM
-
UW-Madison political scientist on Wisconsin Supreme Court race
by Bob Hague on March 29, 2023 at 5:46 PM
A UW-Madison political scientist says Wisconsin’s high-profile state Supreme Court race centers on one issue, according to a UW-Madison political scientist. “The justice who’s elected in this April 4th election, will decide whether […]
-
Fact check: PAC ad says Protasiewicz backed student transition without parent's consent.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 29, 2023 at 2:55 PM
Conservative PAC ad say at a Wisconsin school, a 12-year-old girl "was transitioned into a boy by school officials without parental consent," and Supreme Court candidate Janet Protasiewicz supports it.
