Minneapolis bar closes after owner donates to ex-Klan leader

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A popular Minneapolis nightclub has closed after much of its staff quit amid an uproar over the owner’s donation of $500 to former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke’s 2016 U.S. Senate campaign.

Source: LacrosseTribune.com

