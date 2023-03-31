Minneapolis and state agree to revamp policing post-Floyd

The city of Minneapolis and the Minnesota Department of Human Rights have signed an agreement to revamp policing in the city where George Floyd was murdered by an officer nearly three years ago. The state began investigating the Minneapolis Police…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.