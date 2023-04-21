Minn. Senate protects gender-affirming care, abortion rights
The Minnesota Senate has waded into the culture wars. Bills on its agenda Friday would make Minnesota a refuge for youth seeking gender-affirming care, out-of-state abortion patients and providers seeking protection, and ban so-called conversion therapy for LGBTQ+ youth. All…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
'Convicting a Murderer' gets streaming deal, to counter Netflix series 'Making a Murderer'
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 21, 2023 at 9:17 PM
Director Shawn Rech says he spent six years producing the series.
-
Social media helps more fallen loons get rescued than past events; rescue group asks...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 21, 2023 at 6:01 PM
Loons fall from the sky when ice forms on their wings. They are unable to walk on land, so they need help continuing to migrate after a crash landing.
-
Loons are falling from the sky in Wisconsin due to icy conditions
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 21, 2023 at 5:55 PM
Loons in northern Wisconsin have been falling from the sky due to icy weather conditions, alerting the public of the fallout phenomenon.
-
Pitching & Timely Hits Lead Mauston Past Adams-Friendship in Baseball Action
by WRJC WebMaster on April 21, 2023 at 3:15 PM
-
Royall High School & Elroy Chamber Hosting Job Fair April 24th
by WRJC WebMaster on April 21, 2023 at 3:15 PM
-
Bradley Foundation board member Cleta Mitchell bemoans college voting in private meeting...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 21, 2023 at 2:45 PM
Mitchell, a board member of the Milwaukee-based Bradley Foundation, singled out Wisconsin in decrying high levels of student voting.
-
'Capturing the moments of life' drives Nichole Serrano in her photography business...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 21, 2023 at 11:03 AM
Through the Venture Center at Fox Valley Technical College, Nichole Serrano learned to develop a plan for her portrait business.
-
Juneau County Jail Roster 4-21
by WRJC WebMaster on April 21, 2023 at 10:04 AM
-
Wisconsin families may soon see child care costs rise as funding help declines
by Appleton Post-Crescent on April 21, 2023 at 10:02 AM
A decrease in Child Care Counts funding could have big consequences for Wisconsin families that use child care.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.