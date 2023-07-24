Minivan strikes building, leaving roof sagging and turning much of its facade to pile of bricks

Police say a minivan has crashed into a building in Wisconsin, reducing its brick facade to a pile of bricks and leaving much of the roof sagging precariously. Officers called to the scene near the downtown of Green Bay late…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.