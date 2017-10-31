Mining bill ready for Assembly vote Thursday

A bill to repeal the state’s so-called “mining moratorium” is ready for a vote by the state Assembly. It passed out of the Assembly Labor Committee on a 6-3 party line vote, with criticism from Democrats including Milwaukee Representative Christine Sinicki. “This is a bill . . . that is going to decimate our environment,” […]

