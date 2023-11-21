Minigh, Michael Wayne Age 77 of Adams

Michael Wayne Minigh, age 77, of Adams, Wisconsin passed away Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Rosebrooke Senior Living in Adams, Wisconsin.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Michael will be laid to rest at the Minigh Family Cemetery in Glenville, West Virginia.

Michael was born June 02, 1946 in Glenville, West Virginia to Clayon and Dorothy (Shepler) Minigh. He grew up in Glenville and later moved with his family to Chicago, Illinois. Michael married Linda L. Vogt in 1969. The family made their home in Chicago where Michael worked at several factories. In 1984 Michael and his family moved to Adams, Wisconsin. He worked at several local farms before retiring in 2005.

Michael enjoyed the outdoors, he liked bird watching and especially was fond of hunting and fishing.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents; Clayon and Dorothy; and brother, Karl; and sister, Donna.

Survivors:

Wife: Linda Minigh of Adams, WI

Son: Bobby Minigh of Adams, WI

Son: Michael Minigh of Adams, WI

Grandchildren: Jaiden, Kera, Anthony, and Russell

Great-Granddaughters: Ericka and Mya

Brothers: Danny Minigh of Parkerburg, West Virginia; James Minigh of Waupun, WI; and Gary (Patricia) Minigh of Parkerburg, West Virginia.

Sisters: Sue Radford of Atlanta, Georgia and Ernestine Minigh of Coolville, Ohio

Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.

Source: WRJC.com







