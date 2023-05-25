Miniature golf that's fun, environmental, educational, accessible arrives in Door County
Golfers can learn about the environment in a fun way at Evergreen Miniature Golf, the only known course in Wisconsin accessible for all 18 holes.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Pfc. Bill Lambrecht, of Wausau, was wounded during the Korean War. His son looks back at...
by Wausau Daily Herald on May 25, 2023 at 10:04 AM
Bill Lambrecht didn't talk much about his experiences during the Korean War. But copies of newspaper articles told his children about his heroism.
Community members come out in force opposing Green Bay Area Public School District plan...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 25, 2023 at 2:39 AM
Over 50 speakers passionately spoke, urging to school board to not close their schools and to make decisions that ensure equity.
Green Bay schools' facilities plan is inequitable, Latino community says. What happens...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 25, 2023 at 2:16 AM
Eleven Green Bay schools are up for closing. The board's vote in June isn't final, though that wasn't clear to the community or board members.
2 lawmakers push for $2 million in the state budget to help pay the costs of the Packers...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 24, 2023 at 11:12 PM
The overall cost of staging the 2025 NFL draft in Green Bay is estimated at $7.5 million and is viewed as an economic development bonanza.
It's not summer yet as frost is likely overnight in far northeastern Wisconsin, affecting...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 24, 2023 at 10:25 PM
Temperatures may dip down to 26 degrees tonight in Florence County, and produce frost in other places as well.
Mike Gallagher-led China committee releases its first recommendations. What they say...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 24, 2023 at 9:02 PM
The recommendations focus on addressing human rights abuses from China and deterring a potential invasion of Taiwan.
'Jeopardy!' fans are furious over Ben Chan being 'robbed' as his winning streak ends on...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 24, 2023 at 7:55 PM
"Jeopardy!" fans were not happy to see how Ben Chan's streak ended.
Monroe County K-9 Handler Resigns
by WRJC WebMaster on May 24, 2023 at 7:08 PM
