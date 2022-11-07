Mimi Parker, co-founder of Minnesota indie band Low has died

Singer Mimi Parker has died. Parker’s soothing vocals helped propel the Minnesota indie band Low to critical acclaim. Her husband and bandmate Alan Sparhawk announced her death on Twitter Sunday. The 55-year-old Parker died nearly two years after she announced…

