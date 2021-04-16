Milwaukeeans who wanted the COVID-19 vaccine have likely gotten it by now. The city is turning its focus to others.
The city Health Department is turning its attention to people who are likely to get vaccinated but who are not making it a top priority.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
Green Bay police investigate whether teacher accused of sexual assault had more student...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 16, 2021 at 10:30 PM
Detectives are looking into whether the Baird Elementary School teacher inappropriately touched students who haven't reported him.
New law requires boaters make use of engine cut-off switch in federal waters Lake...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 16, 2021 at 9:59 PM
The law, which went into effect April 1, will require all boaters with an engine cut-off switch to have the bungee lanyard clipped onto clothing.
Alex Lasry taps NBA network and family ties to raise $1.1 million for U.S. Senate run
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 16, 2021 at 8:56 PM
Alex Lasry received contributions from Bucks' co-owners, including his father Marc, the team's coach Mike Budenholzer and former coach Jason Kidd.
Green Bay police lieutenants donated to fund for Kenosha officer in Blake shooting,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 16, 2021 at 6:00 PM
The Guardian obtained the information from a data breach at GiveSendGo, a Christian crowd funding site.
Man Claimed to Have Explosives in Van in Lyndon Township
by WRJC WebMaster on April 16, 2021 at 4:53 PM
Wisconsin Utilities Disconnection Moratorium Has Ended
by WRJC WebMaster on April 16, 2021 at 4:52 PM
Reedsburg Man Arrested, Charged With Assaulting Woman
by WRJC WebMaster on April 16, 2021 at 4:52 PM
Monroe County Sheriff’s Reserve Looking for Help
by WRJC WebMaster on April 16, 2021 at 4:51 PM
