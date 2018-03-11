Milwaukee woman taken hostage
MILWAUKEE (AP) – Authorities say Milwaukee police negotiators and a tactical team are on the scene of a standoff at a home where police rescued a female hostage. Police say the incident began early Friday when three men entered a home, kidnapped a man and woman and took them to another home. After shots were fired inside the second home, police rescued the woman and arrested two men. A child was also removed from the home. Police say a 34-year-old man remains holed up with we…
Source: WAOW.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Missouri River reservoirs ready for spring runoff12 hours ago
- Local veterinarian concerned over potentially harmful dog food12 hours ago
- Man kills girlfriend and baby before pointing the gun at himself13 hours ago
- Suspect found dead after police standoff in Milwaukee13 hours ago
- Milwaukee woman taken hostage13 hours ago
- Buffett’s firm offers employees big prizes for NCAA brackets13 hours ago
- Brandon Jennings back with the Bucks16 hours ago
- WIAA girls’ basketball state championship Saturday recap16 hours ago
- Wisconsin State News for Sunday 3/11/1816 hours ago
- Baraboo Woman Invents Gunshot Alarm System16 hours ago
- BETRAYED19 hours ago
- Trump charting new course on health care19 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.