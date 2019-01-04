Milwaukee woman shot by Minnesota State Trooper she tried to shoot pleads guilty

A Milwaukee woman accused of trying to shoot a Minnesota state trooper has pleaded guilty to attempted murder. Thirty-year-old Melody Gray was driving a car stolen in Wisconsin when Trooper Mark Peterson pulled her over on Interstate 94 near Moorhead last March. Gray pointed a handgun at Peterson’s head and tried to pull the trigger. […]

