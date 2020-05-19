Milwaukee twins plan to attend Marquette University after earning $1 million in scholarships to nearly 40 universities
The Williams sisters attended Dr. Howard Fuller Collegiate Academy in Milwaukee and plan to study nursing.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
Thousands of absentee ballots in Wisconsin weren't counted because of mailing problems...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 19, 2020 at 11:44 PM
Nearly 2,700 absentee ballots in Milwaukee were not sent and about 1,600 in the Fox Valley were not processed because of computer glitches and mailing problems.
As Wisconsin begins to head back to work, more than 675,000 unemployment claims remain...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 19, 2020 at 11:32 PM
More than 675,000 weekly unemployment claims have yet to be paid out by the Department of Workforce Development as residents face financial issues.
It's true: The Marq Banquet & Catering has closed | Streetwise
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 19, 2020 at 10:55 PM
The Marq announced it will close permanently due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
Congratulations, seniors. Check out our gallery of graduation photos
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 19, 2020 at 10:41 PM
As this year's seniors miss out on some memorable moments this spring, we want to help put them in the spotlight.
Brown County coronavirus cases pass 2,100 as officials extend local state of emergency...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 19, 2020 at 9:58 PM
The Brown County Board voted Monday to extend the county's emergency declaration until June. It's not the same as the safer-at-home order.
Gov. Evers did not want to shut down the state for nine months
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 19, 2020 at 7:59 PM
Facebook post says Gov. Evers wanted to shut down the state for nine months.
Juneau County COVID-19 Brief
by WRJC WebMaster on May 19, 2020 at 7:07 PM
Confirmed cases in Wisconsin – 12885 Hospitalizations in Wisconsin – 2110 (16%) Confirmed Deaths in Wisconsin – 467 Confirmed Cases in Juneau County – 22
-
A Wisconsin girl needs help getting around, so a local NFL player and his wife are...
by Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on May 19, 2020 at 6:34 PM
Former Green Bay Packers linebacker Vince Biegel and his wife, Sarah, started a GoFundMe page to help Wisconsin Rapids middle schooler Traeh Paulin.
