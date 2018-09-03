Milwaukee toddler safe after Amber Alert issued

A Milwaukee toddler is safe after an early morning abduction on Labor Day. Police put out an Amber Alert for three-year-old Phoenix Dickens Monday morning after she was abducted at gunpoint by two men. That lead to a search through the area for several hours. She was eventually found around 9:45 am and returned to […]

