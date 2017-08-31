Milwaukee sheriff, Trump supporter Clarke resigns
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The tough-talking sheriff of Milwaukee County, David Clarke, resigned without explanation Thursday, capping a tumultuous year for the divisive, provocative lawman whose unabashed support for President Donald Trump and in-your-face personality earned him a national following among…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
