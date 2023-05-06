Milwaukee police shoot, wound 2 people after shots fired
Police officers trying to disperse a large, late night crowd in Milwaukee have shot and wounded two people who were shooting handguns. The Milwaukee Police Department says the crowd “was engaged in reckless behavior,” and it was during the dispersal…
Members of drug trafficking organization arrested in northeast Wisconsin, DOJ says
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 6, 2023 at 1:03 AM
The DOJ alleges the organization distributed 1 million fentanyl pills in northeast Wisconsin in the last year.
Lena man, two others charged after shooting occurs during Oconto County bar fight
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 5, 2023 at 11:55 PM
Authorities said a 25-year-old Abrams man was shot during the nighttime fight in the parking lot.
Southern Door High School student charged with making email threats against other students
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 5, 2023 at 10:01 PM
The 18-year-old allegedly created a fake account, which he used to send the threats to fellow students under another name.
Washington Island School class photo used for target practice at local shooting range
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 5, 2023 at 9:36 PM
It's the third incident in the past week involving a potential threat against students at a Door County high school.
Takeaways from Assembly Speaker Robin Vos on Gableman, abortion, Donald Trump, Milwaukee...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 5, 2023 at 8:11 PM
Vos said if he could go back in time, he would not have hired former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman to review the 2020 election.
Waupun Correctional Institution has been on partial lockdown for a month. Here's what to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 5, 2023 at 8:10 PM
The Waupun Correctional Institution has been on partial lockdown for over a month. Family members grow frustrated and one officer fears the worst.
Tony Evers puts his stamp on the Natural Resources Board with 3 new appointees
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 5, 2023 at 6:06 PM
The appointments come as the terms of the final Scott Walker-era members expired in April.
Fact check: Ron Johnson again says Social Security is a Ponzi scheme
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 5, 2023 at 4:41 PM
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., again says Social Security is a Ponzi scheme
Taylor Schabusiness lawyer asks Brown County judge to allow new mental-health evaluation...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 5, 2023 at 4:38 PM
Brown County Circuit Judge Thomas Walsh had ruled the Green Bay woman competent to stand trial in killing of Shad Thyrion.
