Milwaukee police officer shot and wounded non-fatally during standoff
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee police officer was shot, suffering a non-fatal wound, during an hours-long standoff Tuesday with a man holed up in a house, the city’s police chief said.
Names submitted for presidential primary ballot
by Bob Hague on January 2, 2024 at 10:09 PM
Names have been submitted for Wisconsin’s presidential primary ballot. Leaders of the state’s political parties met briefly at the Capitol on Tuesday. Six candidates from the Republican Party of Wisconsin are former New Jersey Governor […]
Whitewater asks White House for assistance with immigrants
by Bob Hague on January 2, 2024 at 9:12 PM
The city of Whitewater is asking the White House for help in addressing immigrant related challenges. In a letter addressed to President Joe Biden and co-signed by City Manager John Weidl, Whitewater Police Chief Daniel Meyer said immigrants have […]
Wisconsinites invited to nominate “invader crusaders”
by Bob Hague on January 2, 2024 at 7:27 PM
There’ s an opportunity to recognize “invader crusaders” in Wisconsin. “There are a lot of individuals and organizations out there throughout the state, on the land and water, doing a whole bunch of really good work, trying […]
Henningsen, Shirley Jane Age 93 of Westfield
by WRJC WebMaster on January 2, 2024 at 4:21 PM
Cox, William D. Age 70 of Wonewoc
by WRJC WebMaster on January 2, 2024 at 4:14 PM
Kotlowski, Allen Richard Age 65 of Adams County
by WRJC WebMaster on January 2, 2024 at 4:12 PM
Local Prep Scores from Friday 12/29
by WRJC WebMaster on December 30, 2023 at 4:06 PM
Hillsboro Boys Win Adams-Friendship Holiday Tournament
by WRJC WebMaster on December 30, 2023 at 4:05 PM
Local Prep Scores from Thursday 12/28
by WRJC WebMaster on December 29, 2023 at 5:39 PM
