Milwaukee police officer killed in line of duty crash

A Milwaukee police officer was killed, and second officer injured after a crash on the city’s northwest side on Thursday. The crash occurred just after 5 p.m., near 76th and Silver Spring. A Milwaukee Police Department squad car rolled off the road and became wedged near an overpass. Milwaukee police have identified the officer who was […]

Source: WRN.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.