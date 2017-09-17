Milwaukee police investigate man's fatal shooting
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Benches by the Bay move on to local Sturgeon Bay residents and organizations2 hours ago
- Request denied: States try to block access to public records2 hours ago
- Fargo area celebrates diversity with 10-day welcoming event2 hours ago
- Iowa trail to have lights turned off earlier due to noise2 hours ago
- Police: Tomahawk man in critical condition after drunken driver crashes into motorcycle2 hours ago
- Cincinnati Zoo welcomes new gorilla to exhibit3 hours ago
- Push for hate crimes law after ugly incident in North Dakota4 hours ago
- Disability backlog tops 1 million; thousands die on waitlist4 hours ago
- New owner of The Grove in Kewaunee bringing back old memories to customers4 hours ago
- Area High School Varsity Football Results from Friday 9/15/175 hours ago
- Fuller, Lois J., age 91 of North Freedom5 hours ago
- Clark, Ruth A. Ruthie (Riddlestine), age 95 of Mauston5 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.