Milwaukee police chief Morales keeps his job for now

Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales keeps his job – for now. The city’s Fire and Police Commission gave Morales 11 directives Monday and if those aren’t met he could still be fired, suspended, or demoted. All of the directives received unanimous approval by the commission. They include full audits and reports about high-profile incidents like […]

Source: WRN.com







