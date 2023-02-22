Milwaukee police: 5-year-old boy dead after shooting self
Milwaukee police say a 5-year-old boy died after accidentally shooting himself with a gun he found. Police say the shooting occurred around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police say the boy was transported to a hospital, Children’s Wisconsin, where he died. The…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Man convicted of voluntary manslaughter in beating death on Menominee Indian Reservation...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on February 22, 2023 at 11:38 PM
A federal jury found Duane A. Waupoose, Jr., guilty of causing injuries to a man that resulted in his death during a fight in January 2021.
Green Bay mayor, city sued by Wisconsin State Senate, Sen. Jacque over City Hall audio...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 22, 2023 at 10:28 PM
The state Senate is suing Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich and the city after learning audio recording equipment was installed at City Hall.
Oconto County voters make their voices heard in spring primary election. Find out the...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 22, 2023 at 10:04 PM
The Town of Little Suamico has narrowed the candidates for town board positions, while the county weighs in on state Supreme Court race.
What to know about Daniel Kelly, the conservative candidate for Wisconsin Supreme Court...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 22, 2023 at 9:49 PM
Here's what you need to know about Daniel Kelly, the former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice running to return to the court.
Bice: 5 takeaways from Wisconsin's primary election
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 22, 2023 at 9:14 PM
It's been clear for months that liberals hoped to get former Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly in the general election. Now they got their wish.
Algoma boy one of three going to Brewers spring training to throw out first pitch Saturday
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 22, 2023 at 8:51 PM
Aurora Health Care and the Milwaukee Brewers teamed up to surprise the three youths, who are dealing with serious pediatric health issues.
Janet Protasiewicz, Daniel Kelly advance in high stakes, high-spending Supreme Court race
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 22, 2023 at 6:53 PM
Milwaukee County Judge Janet Protasiewicz and former Justice Daniel Kelly will face each other in April for a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court.
Fields set for 5 trustee, supervisor races in Door County following primary elections
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 22, 2023 at 6:08 PM
One incumbent was eliminated from contention as the top vote-getters in village trustee and town supervisor primaries advance to the April 4 election.
Wisconsin coalition wants drivers licenses for all
by Bob Hague on February 22, 2023 at 5:19 PM
A coalition of groups wants drivers licenses for people in Wisconsin without documentation. At a Capitol press conference on Tuesday, the Safe Roads for Wisconsin Coalition, which includes Voces de La Frontera, demanded lawmakers keep a provision in […]
