Milwaukee, other cities around Wisconsin, break high-temperature records on Groundhog Day
Milwaukee and other areas around the state had springlike temperatures on Sunday, breaking many high-temperature records on Goundhog Day.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Warm Wisconsin winter makes last January’s polar vortex seem like a distant memory4 hours ago
- Milwaukee, other cities around Wisconsin, break high-temperature records on Groundhog Day4 hours ago
- Malcolm McGregor, 5, who is fighting cancer, returns home to hero’s welcome7 hours ago
- Sen. Howard Marklein Announces Listening Sessions9 hours ago
- Owner of Wood County Cheese Plant Charged With Felony Theft9 hours ago
- Lawmakers address water issues in Wisconsin2 days ago
- Gallagher wants a travel ban on China2 days ago
- State of Emergency declared due to storm damage in Milwaukee, Racine & Kenosha countie...2 days ago
- Man Arrested on Drug Charges in Vernon County2 days ago
- Wood Co. Cheese Company Charged with Stealing from Farmers3 days ago
- Evers Appoints West to Natural Resources Board3 days ago
- USDA Still Taking Sign-ups for Hemp Pilot Insurance Coverage3 days ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.