Milwaukee officials hope to expand streetcar line in time for DNC 2020

Milwaukee city officials are fighting the clock as they try to add two-point-four miles to its streetcar line by next year. That’s when the Democratic National Convention comes to town. The extension would take The Hop all the way to the Wisconsin Center District convention hall. The Common Council has to approve the plans […]

Source: WRN.com





