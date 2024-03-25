Milwaukee officers shoot, critically wound man when he fires at them during pursuit, police say
Milwaukee police say officers responding to reports of gunfire shot and critically wounded a 20-year-old man overnight after he fled the scene on foot and fired at officers. After police received 911 calls about gunshots in the area late Sunday,…
Wisconsin PM News Summary 3-25-24
by admin on March 25, 2024 at 7:07 PM
Mother of Elijah Vue pleads not guilty to multiple charges (MANITOWOC) Elijah Vue’s mother was back in court on Friday. 31-year-old Katrina Baur pleaded not guilty in Manitowoc County Court to multiple charges including chronic child neglect […]
New Lisbon Track & Field Completes Indoor Season
by WRJC WebMaster on March 25, 2024 at 4:05 PM
Wisconsin News Summary 3-25-24
by admin on March 25, 2024 at 10:01 AM
Data reflects challenges for dementia caregivers (UNDATED) Wisconsin dementia data emphasizes a growing burden on caregivers. The 2024 report from the Alzheimer’s Association shows some 110,000 Wisconsinites 65 and older are living with a […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary 3-22-24
by admin on March 22, 2024 at 6:16 PM
Gallagher to resign April 19 (WASHINGTON DC) A Wisconsin congressman is resigning. 8th District Republican Mike Gallagher says he’ll resign effective April 19. The Green Bay Republican had already announced last month that he wouldn’t be […]
Wisconsin News Summary 3-22-24
by admin on March 22, 2024 at 10:01 AM
Ex Giuliani associate claims Johnson spread disinformation on Bidens (WASHINGTON DC) In Washington, the House impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden took an unexpected turn on Wednesday. Lev Parnas, a former associate of Rudy Giuliani, made […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary 3-21-24
by admin on March 21, 2024 at 4:18 PM
Milwaukee woman to be tried after son shot dead with her gun (MILWAUKEE) A Milwaukee woman, 32-year-old Tiara Edwards was bound over for trial Wednesday in the death of her young son. Police say 4-year-old Jamero Edwards was shot in the head and […]
2024 City of Mauston Mayoral Forum
by WRJC WebMaster on March 21, 2024 at 3:02 PM
New Lisbon Announced Citizen & Community Service Award Winners
by WRJC WebMaster on March 20, 2024 at 4:12 PM
Hillsboro Opens Softball Season With Walk Off Victory over Viroqua
by WRJC WebMaster on March 20, 2024 at 3:31 PM
