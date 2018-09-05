Milwaukee news summary

Milwaukee will have five new locations for early voting for the November elections. Three will be in libraries, another at Milwaukee Area Technical College, and the fifth at U-W Milwaukee. “In 2018, we are going to go from 110 hours of operation for early vote, to 2,178 hours of operation,” Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said. […]

