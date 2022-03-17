Milwaukee, Nashville finalists for 2024 Republican National Convention according to report
Both cities will be making their final pitches to the Republican National Committee site selection committee next week in Washington, D.C.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
2021-2022 SCC GBB All-Conference Teams
by WRJC WebMaster on March 17, 2022 at 2:46 PM
Mauston Man Wanted on Warrant Placed Under Arrest For Drugs
by WRJC WebMaster on March 17, 2022 at 2:42 PM
Extension Is Over – Wisconsin Seniors Have To Update Expired Driver’s Licenses
by WRJC WebMaster on March 17, 2022 at 2:41 PM
No More Spring Forward? It’s Possible
by WRJC WebMaster on March 17, 2022 at 2:41 PM
Tomah Health Introduces Smart Robotics
by WRJC WebMaster on March 17, 2022 at 2:40 PM
What we know about Georgia Pacific's plan to close its Day Street paper mill in Green Bay
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 17, 2022 at 2:38 PM
Georgia Pacific on Wednesday said it would shut down it's Day Street mill in Green Bay.
More West De Pere parents want a say if their child reads 'The Kite Runner' or 'This Book...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 17, 2022 at 2:37 PM
Since 2010, the district has only had one request to reconsider a book. This school year, it has received 10.
How nursing home voting in Wisconsin became a focus of Republicans scrutinizing the 2020...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 17, 2022 at 1:00 PM
How residents of nursing homes voted during the 2020 election in Wisconsin has become a focus of Republicans questioning the election.
