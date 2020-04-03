Milwaukee museum announces Dr. Fauchi bobblehead

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a key member of the White House COVID-19 task force, is the latest public figure to be honored with a bobblehead by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in Milwaukee. “Dr. Anthony Fauci has become America’s voice of reason […]

Source: WRN.com





-More News At Other Wisconsin Sites:

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.