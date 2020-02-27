Milwaukee Miller shooting live updates: Milwaukee police to provide updates at 4 p.m. CST
Six people were killed including a gunman during a shooting on the Milwaukee campus of Molson Coors on Wednesday afternoon, police said.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
