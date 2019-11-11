Milwaukee Man Cited For Driving Drunk (With Chicken On His Shoulder)
Milwaukee police say a 42-year-old driver was cited for operating while intoxicated, third offense, earlier this month. The man’s name hasn’t been released. A witness called authorities about the man’s vehicle swerving while it was driven down the street November 3rd, adding he had a chicken perched on his shoulder. Officers conducted a traffic stop and found the chicken inside the vehicle. It has been turned over to the Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission.
Source: WRJC.com
