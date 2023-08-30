Milwaukee man charged for allegedly striking and injuring police officer with vehicle during arrest

Authorities say a Milwaukee man has been charged for allegedly striking and injuring a police officer with a vehicle during an arrest outside a suburban hotel before the officer opened fire. Twenty-year-old Timothy Jinor-Riley is charged with first-degree recklessly endangering…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.