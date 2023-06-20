Milwaukee man arrested after shooting man and dog that attacked his dog, police say
The wounded man was treated at a hospital. The dog that was attacked died of its injuries.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Judge orders removal of the Enbridge Line 5 pipeline from tribal lands within three years
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 20, 2023 at 2:47 PM
Federal Judge William Conley ruled that Enbridge must remove Line 5 from Bad River Band land within the next three years.
-
Smith, Geraldine Ann Age 90 of La Crescent, MN and formerly of Lyndon Station
by WRJC WebMaster on June 20, 2023 at 2:24 PM
-
Sarnow, William R. “Billy” Age 69 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on June 20, 2023 at 2:23 PM
-
Bender, Frank R. “Buddy” Age 68 of Rural Elroy
by WRJC WebMaster on June 20, 2023 at 2:22 PM
-
See photos from Tour De Pere downtown bicycle race
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 20, 2023 at 1:58 PM
About 500 professional and amateur cyclists from 40 states and 15 countries raced through De Pere during the KwikTrip Tour of America's Dairyland.
-
Juneteenth became a federal holiday two years ago. What does the day commemorate?
by USA TODAY on June 20, 2023 at 1:29 PM
Monday marks the second year that Juneteenth will be commemorated as a federal holiday, providing Americans the chance to celebrate the end of slavery
-
Downtown Green Bay workforce housing development progresses amid concerns about location,...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 20, 2023 at 11:47 AM
City Center Lofts will add 72 units of workforce housing in downtown Green Bay. Opponents want it moved because 24 units do not have exterior windows.
-
With billions on the table for water infrastructure, small communities risk being left...
by USA TODAY NETWORK on June 20, 2023 at 11:01 AM
The consequences of a water system falling behind have received the national spotlight, infamously in Flint, Michigan, and most recently in Jackson, Mississippi.
-
ATV driver airlifted to Green Bay hospital after hitting tree in Marinette County,...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 19, 2023 at 9:55 PM
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the Marinette County Sheriff's Office are investigating.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.