Protesters hand out free coffee and snacks in front of Helbachs Coffee in Middleton
by Raymond Neupert on August 17, 2020 at 4:10 AM
A group of people staged a protest outside of Helbachs Coffee in Middleton on Saturday by offering free coffee and snacks to people. Protest organizer Elisabeth Bernards says they wanted to support the science of wearing masks. […]
Milwaukee leaders on the DNC – and Trump’s visit to Wisconsin
by bhague@wrn.com on August 17, 2020 at 2:53 AM
“We’ve been forced to deal with reality.” That from Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett, on this week’s virtually all virtually all virtual Democratic National Convention which opens Monday in the city. “It’s not going to […]
Weekend COVID-19 numbers for Wisconsin
by Bob Hague on August 17, 2020 at 2:03 AM
The number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin decreased on Sunday, but the percentage of tests that came back positive increased. The Department of Health Services reported 685 – or 11.2 percent of 6,099 new test were returned as […]
Coronavirus in Wisconsin: 685 new confirmed cases, 11.2% positive, one more death
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 16, 2020 at 7:45 PM
The positive cases made up 11.2% of the 6,099 tests processed since Saturday.
'I believe in second chances': Evers grants pardons to 9 individuals, bringing total...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 16, 2020 at 12:28 AM
Gov. Tony Evers granted nine pardons on Wednesday after his Pardon Advisory Board heard from applicants virtually in July.
For fans, Green Bay Packers training camp opens in surreal silence befitting the rest of...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 15, 2020 at 10:13 PM
The Packers kicked off the season's practices Saturday with no bike rides with kids, no crowds of peering fans. Here's what the scene looked like.
Packers training camp: 2019 vs. 2020
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 15, 2020 at 8:49 PM
Green Bay Packers 2020 training camp looks unlike any other with fans unable to attend due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Wisconsin reports 13 more deaths related to COVID-19, 829 new confirmed cases
by Appleton Post-Crescent on August 15, 2020 at 7:47 PM
The state's total death toll was 1,038 as of Saturday. Wisconsin passed 1,000 deaths on Tuesday.
Packers sign Kenny Clark to contract extension
by Bill Scott on August 15, 2020 at 5:13 PM
The Green Bay Packers signed defensive lineman Kenny Clark to a four-year, $70-million contract extension that makes him the highest-paid nose tackle in NFL history. The deal also makes Clark the 12th-highest-paid defensive player in the NFL. […]
