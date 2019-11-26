Milwaukee firefighter accused of sexually assaulting 14-year-old

Disturbing allegations against a Milwaukee firefighter. FOX 6 Milwaukee reports that Oak Creek Police arrested 44-year-old Lieutenant Robert Olson last Wednesday, while has was in uniform and on duty. A news release from the Milwaukee Fire Department said an internal investigation has been opened. Prosecutors said Olson, who was in court Monday for his initial […]

Source: WRN.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.