Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission removes Alfonso Morales from police chief position

Alfonso Morales has been removed from his role as Milwaukee’s police chief. The Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission has demoted Morales to a captain rank, and promoted Assistant Chief Michael Brunson to acting chief. Morales had come under fire ever since he was hired in February of 2018. Members of the Commission called on him […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.