Milwaukee DNC organizers detail COVID-19 precautions

Anyone still planning to attend the drastically downsized Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee will have some pandemic-related rules to follow. Convention organizers unveiled their safety measures Monday. Guests will need a coronavirus test, then to isolate for three days, before they come to Milwaukee. They’ll then get tested for the coronavirus each day they’re in […]

