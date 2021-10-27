Milwaukee Dem is vocal supporter as Assembly sends GOP literacy screening bill to Evers

Students would be screened for literacy skills at least three times each school year in kindergarten through second-grade, under a bill headed to the governor’s desk. On the Assembly floor Tuesday, Racine Republican Robert Wittke explained the stark realities the bill hopes to address. “Six-hundred thousand children in this state cannot read to grade level. […]

