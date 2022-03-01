Milwaukee County's chief health policy adviser anticipates a need for lifetime COVID-19 vaccines, like the flu shot
Ben Weston, Milwaukee County chief health policy adviser, said he would guess that there will be a need for lifetime COVID-19 vaccines.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
Police: Green Bay woman shared meth and sex with man, then strangled and decapitated him
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 1, 2022 at 11:56 PM
Police have yet to identify the person who was killed, except to say he is a 25-year-old Green Bay man.
Without word from federal government, Wisconsin resettlement of Ukraine refugees faces...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 1, 2022 at 11:50 PM
As Ukrainians in Wisconsin plea with state leaders to take action, the federal government must give direction first.
Gableman report to Wisconsin Republicans promotes legally debunked effort to decertify...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 1, 2022 at 11:27 PM
Former Justice Michael Gableman says lawmakers should consider decertifying 2020 results, a move deemed legally impossible.
The census pushed people into strict racial categories for 200 years. A new approach...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 1, 2022 at 11:09 PM
Census forms historically pigeonholed people into rigid race categories. When that changed, an explosion of people who identified as multiracial followed.
Ristow, Beverly Ann Age 82 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on March 1, 2022 at 9:37 PM
Reinen, Bonnie L. Age 74 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on March 1, 2022 at 9:36 PM
Masks now optional on buses for Ashwaubenon, Green Bay, De Pere, Howard-Suamico, West De...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 1, 2022 at 8:49 PM
The announcement aligns with the CDC's new guidelines that no longer requires face coverings on buses or vans run by public or private school.
Appleton rapper J25's big year includes attending the Grammys and recording with Hulu...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 1, 2022 at 7:17 PM
Appleton's Jezelle Childs-Evans, 37, a Chickasaw Nation member, has had a big year, including being inducted into the Recording Academy.
