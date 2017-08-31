Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke resigns

The sheriff of Milwaukee County has resigned. Sheriff David Clarke submitted a letter of resignation with the Milwaukee County clerk Thursday afternoon, saying he will step down from a position he has held since 2002. In a statement released by his office, Clarke said he has chosen to retire to pursue “other opportunities.” Details of those […]

