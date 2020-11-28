Milwaukee County recount completed

The presidential recount is complete, in Milwaukee County. The recount concluded Friday evening, and according to the Milwaukee County Elections Commission which certified the results, no instances of fraud were found in the week long process. President-Elect Joe Biden received 317,527 votes and President Donald Trump 134,482. The recount added 257 votes for Biden and […]

